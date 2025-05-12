‘Castle Bristlecone’ in Gibsonia for sale for $3.9 M with secret passages, Batman-inspired office

GIBSONIA, Pa. — A unique home is currently for sale in Gibsonia for almost $4 million.

The home is located at 724 Bristlecone Dr., and it is listed for sale with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services’ Andrew Klima (@andrewklima on Instagram).

It includes a plethora of features, but a distinct one is its inclusion of an entire portion of the home that’s a replica of a castle. The home is situated on a private, cul-de-sac gated seven-acre estate, and in total, has 10 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

Highlights of the home, known as “Castle Bristlecone,” include: over 4,000 square feet of exterior patios and terraces; a full in-law apartment; a primary suite that includes a private terrace, seating area, walk-in closets, a second floor behind a hidden bookcase, a private staircase and a bridge to the east wing, which has 16 additional closets; three kitchens and more.

