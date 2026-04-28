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Steelers place right-of-refusal tender on Aaron Rodgers, reports say

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Bengals Steelers Football Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is introduced before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 in Pittsburgh. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini) (Winslow Townson/AP)
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly making a rare move as they wait for a decision from veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Adam Schefter reported that sources tell him that the Steelers placed a rare right-of-first-refusal tender on Rodgers. Schefter explains that Rodgers can accept a 10% raise from last year’s salary and the Steelers have the right to match any offer sheet he would sign with another team.

A copy of the note sent to all NFL teams, which Schefter posted online, says that the Steelers get exclusive negotiating rights for Rodgers if he doesn’t sign before July 22, or the first scheduled day of training camp.

Rodgers became a free agent at the end of his one-year deal with the Steelers. Since then, team leaders have made it clear that they want Rodgers back and were hopeful a deal would be done before the NFL Draft.

That did not transpire, and the Steelers selected Penn State’s Drew Allar in the third round. As it currently stands, the Steelers quarterback room consists of Allar, Will Howard and Mason Rudolph.

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