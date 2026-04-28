Steelers place right-of-refusal tender on Aaron Rodgers, reports say

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly making a rare move as they wait for a decision from veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Adam Schefter reported that sources tell him that the Steelers placed a rare right-of-first-refusal tender on Rodgers. Schefter explains that Rodgers can accept a 10% raise from last year’s salary and the Steelers have the right to match any offer sheet he would sign with another team.

Sources: the Steelers placed the rare right-of-first-refusal tender on Aaron Rodgers, meaning that he can accept a 10 percent raise off last year’s salary, which would pay him about $15 million this season, and the Steeelrs also now will have the right to match any offer sheet he… pic.twitter.com/YWKcwxJUPT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2026

A copy of the note sent to all NFL teams, which Schefter posted online, says that the Steelers get exclusive negotiating rights for Rodgers if he doesn’t sign before July 22, or the first scheduled day of training camp.

Here is the note about Aaron Rodgers that was sent to NFL teams: https://t.co/fc2LrDv2Ff pic.twitter.com/RRfvf3LhVL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2026

Rodgers became a free agent at the end of his one-year deal with the Steelers. Since then, team leaders have made it clear that they want Rodgers back and were hopeful a deal would be done before the NFL Draft.

That did not transpire, and the Steelers selected Penn State’s Drew Allar in the third round. As it currently stands, the Steelers quarterback room consists of Allar, Will Howard and Mason Rudolph.

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