Cat rescued from fire in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A cat was rescued from a fire in Penn Hills over the weekend.
The Oakmont Volunteer Fire Department was called to a multiple-alarm fire in the 9100 block of Frankstown Road just before 8:30 p.m. on July 6.
Crews worked to extinguish the fire and search the inside of the structure, a Facebook post said.
During fire operations, a crew rescued a cat from the building. It was not harmed.
