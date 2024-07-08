Local

Cat rescued from fire in Penn Hills

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Cat rescued from fire in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A cat was rescued from a fire in Penn Hills over the weekend.

The Oakmont Volunteer Fire Department was called to a multiple-alarm fire in the 9100 block of Frankstown Road just before 8:30 p.m. on July 6.

Crews worked to extinguish the fire and search the inside of the structure, a Facebook post said.

During fire operations, a crew rescued a cat from the building. It was not harmed.

