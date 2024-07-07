Local

Man dies after being shot by woman while trying to enter house in Carrick

By WPXI.com News Staff

Man dies after being shot by woman while trying to enter house in Carrick

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after he was shot in Carrick.

Pittsburgh Police say officers were called to the area of Olivet and Antenor Avenue at around 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived they found a man who had been shot in the shoulder. He was conscious, alert and able to talk to police officers.

Investigators say he was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation led officers to believe the shooting happened at a house on the 300 block of Overbrook Blvd.

At this time, investigators believe the man was shot by a woman who was inside as he was trying to enter the house.

It is unclear why the man was trying to enter the house or if he knew the woman inside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

