Catch basins in Pittsburgh, McKees Rocks, Mount Oliver, Wilkinsburg to be treated for mosquitoes

The Allegheny County Health Department will treat stormwater catch basins in the City of Pittsburgh and in the boroughs of McKees Rocks, Mount Oliver and Wilkinsburg for mosquitoes starting Monday, May 20.

“Catch basins are favorable breeding habitats for mosquitoes in urban environments,” explained Housing and Community Environment Vector Control Specialist Nick Baldauf. “The mosquitoes that breed in catch basins have the potential for spreading disease, such as West Nile Virus, to residents.”

The treatments will take place from May 20-24 and June 3-7 from 4 to 9 p.m., but may be postponed if heavy rains are in the forecast.

The Health Department will treat approximately 12,500 catch basins. The areas being treated have a history of West Nile activity, the health department says.

The product being used, Altosid XR, is nontoxic to people, pets, plants and aquatic life. Small blocks of the product will be deposited in the catch basins and treated basins will be marked with bright green paint.

The treatment targets mosquito larvae so there will be fewer flying, biting adults with the potential to transmit diseases to people and pets.

“Residents can greatly reduce the mosquito population by eliminating and treating potential breeding sites on their properties,” said Baldauf. “Mosquitoes can breed in as little as a half inch of stagnant water, so be sure to pay close attention to potential breeding sites like water in tires, tarps, unused swimming pools, corrugated piping, buckets, and clogged gutters.”

To report potential mosquito breeding sites, contact the Health Department’s Housing and Community Environment Program by calling 412-350-4046 or through their website.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group