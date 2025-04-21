Catholic Diocese of Greensburg mourns the passing of Pope Francis, holds mass

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The Catholic Diocese of Greensburg hosted a special mass on Monday to mourn the death of Pope Francis while celebrating his remarkable life.

Easter Monday is typically a day of rest and reflection at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, but, just one day after Easter, the pews were full of families looking to find community in each other.

Front and center at the mass was a framed picture of Pope Francis with a black bow fastened beneath.

The world woke up on Easter Monday to the news of the Pope’s passing.

“It was kind of stunning, we knew that he had not been well, but you saw him on TV yesterday,” Steve D’Agostino said. “Just a feeling of emptiness.”

Steve D’Agostino is in town visiting family for Easter, and he was looking forward to celebrating his grandson’s birthday on Monday.

Bishop Larry Kulick led the service. He was appointed by Pope Francis in 2020 and just traveled to Rome last month. While he was there for a pilgrimage, he, along with 3,000 other people, had a chance to see the Pope greet a crowd from the balcony of his hospital room. Bishop Kulick said it was his gift to the world.

“It has been an opportunity emotionally for us to process this,” Bishop Kulick said. “It was wonderful to see the people coming out. It was a real sense on consolation and strength.”

Nat Pantalone and his wife Melanie met Pope Francis in 2015, a month after he was elected. The Pope blessed them on their 25th wedding anniversary. The Pantalones said he was humble and comforting.

“Just like we’re talking now - we were so relaxed, I was a nervous wreck to meet him, but he was just so relaxed,” Nat Pantalone said.

“The one thing he asked was for us to pray for him, which we were just in awe of that,” Melanie Pantalone added.

Bishop Kulick said so many people were shocked because they had just seen Pope Francis on TV, Easter Sunday, praying for people around the world.

“We didn’t even understand how much of a cross he was carrying physically, but he was there,” Bishop Kulick added.

The faithful say they found comfort in the Pope’s celebration of the Easter season in his final hours.

“He may have known what was going on and was going to hold off until the next day,” D’Agostino said. “A sad day for sure but an uplifting one.”

