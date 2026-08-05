Tractor-trailer rolls over, closing ramp to I-79 in Allegheny County

A ramp to I-79 in Allegheny County is closed following a rollover crash.

The Emsworth Volunteer Fire Co. says the southbound on-ramp from Route 65 is closed due to a tractor-trailer that rolled over.

It’s unclear how long the ramp will be closed. The fire company tells drivers to expect delays.

According to an Allegheny County 911 supervisor, the crash happened just after 2 p.m. No injuries were reported.

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