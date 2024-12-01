Century-old time capsule opened at Carrick church

PITTSBURGH — A local church opened a time capsule that has been hidden for more than 100 years.

The capsule was installed at Concord Presbyterian Church in Carrick in 1914 in the cornerstone of the church’s front face.

Some World War I era newspapers and documents of the church’s history were some of the objects left inside.

The church has been sold but the new owner invited former members to join for the big reveal.

“It’s exciting for the people who belonged to the church before it was sold and it’s a little bit of history of their past and it was heartfelt for the former members,” said current owner Ted Sobek.

The church dates back to 1831.

