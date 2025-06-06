Championship round tickets sold out for US Open at Oakmont Country Club

OAKMONT, Pa. — Tickets for the championship rounds are officially sold out for the 125th U.S. Open at the Oakmont Country Club next week.

“The tremendous response from golf fans in Pittsburgh, across the country and around the world demonstrates the excitement about the U.S. Open coming back to Oakmont,” said Jon Podany, USGA chief commercial officer. “We appreciate the loyalty of U.S. Open spectators and are confident that this year’s championship, being played at one of our three anchor sites, will provide a very memorable experience for all attendees.”

Limited tickets remain for some practice rounds.

Resale tickets can still be purchased through the USGA Official Resale Marketplace.

You can watch U.S. Open coverage on Channel 11 from June 12 to 15.

