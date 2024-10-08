Changes to Market Square no longer include plans to ban vehicle traffic

PITTSBURGH — Currently, Oktoberfest is underway in Market Square, so people are out sitting and enjoying entertainment, but also there is on-street parking and traffic going in and out of the square. That could change now that Downtown stakeholders are looking to revamp the area and will have to decide if cars should be allowed in the square.

“It’s nice to have a place like this to show off the city of Pittsburgh,” said Micheal Altschuler.

Market Square has long been a hub for Downtown Pittsburgh — from dining and shopping to events large and small. The square is considered a place for gathering, said Altschuler — who frequently travels to town for work and thinks it would be nice to expand the area with more seating.

“I was surprised that we could drive here, to be honest with you, I think without having parking it kind of gives it more of a park-like setting, there are plenty of parking garages around here,” Altschuler said.

A park or a European piazza is the vibe that the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership was aiming for when they suggested eliminating vehicle traffic in the square. A plan that they didn’t run by business owners in the square.

“We know what works and doesn’t work,” Jordan Nicholas said.

Nicholas is the owner of Nicholas Coffee & Tea Company, a longtime staple in the square. He understands where the idea came from, but says the ban would hurt business.

“I just think, logistically, you really can’t do it. You have a parking garage and you also have businesses that rely on the automobiles, still,” he said.

Nicholas said, for events and programming, he would be open to closing a portion of the square.

“I think if you did a hybrid approach to it, I think that would be kind of unique. With the Farmer’s Market on Thursdays, they do close the back half of the square and that’s nice to see,” Nicholas said.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has since opted not to ban car traffic, but both business owners and patrons agree that to revamp Market Square, it will take more people in town and more events to get them here.

“Gives the city some life,” Altschuler, said.

“You need more programming, you need to give people a reason to come Downtown you got to think outside of the box to do that,” Nicholas said.

Once a plan is finalized, the revamp will begin in 2025 and is projected to be completed before the NFL Draft in 2026.

