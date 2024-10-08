Spirit Halloween opening Christmas-themed store in Western Pennsylvania

ERIE, Pa. — Halloween is just around the corner, but a staple spooky store is already looking ahead to Christmas.

Spencer’s Spirit Holdings, the parent company of Spirit Halloween, announced plans to open Spirit Christmas stores in 10 locations throughout the country.

Most of the stores are located in New Jersey, but Pittsburghers can enjoyed the new seasonal store just two hours away in Erie.

All of the stores offer “aisles full of Christmas magic,” including stocking stuffers, holiday apparel, gifts and décor, as well as family photos with Santa.

The stores will be open in the following cities:

Erie, Pa.

Albany, N.Y.

Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Bohemia, N.Y.

Brick Township, N.J.

Mays Landing, N.J.

Marlton, N.J.

Woodbridge, N.J.

Dartmouth, Mass.

Waterford, Conn.

