Changing Climate: Severe Weather Team 11 digs into the impacts

PITTSBURGH — Across the globe and here in Western Pennsylvania, we’re seeing many impacts of a changing climate. From milder winters to more-intense storms, the Severe Weather Team at Channel 11 News will be digging into the facts to get beyond politics.

How much warmer are our winters? Are record-high temperatures being broken more often now than 5, 10, 15 years ago? What are the levels of our lakes and rivers?

We want to boil down the facts to show you the impacts on our climate, plants and growing seasons and humans and animals.

We invite you to join us on the journey as we try to better understand how a changing climate will impact our lives now and in the near future.

