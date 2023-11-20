Channel 11 speaks to family of 15-year-old Serra Catholic cheerleader killed in school van crash

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — It has been two months since a 15-year-old Serra Catholic cheerleader was killed in a crash on her way to school.

Family and friends gathered at her gravesite on the two-month mark.

Channel 11 is talking to Samantha Kalkbrenner’s heartbroken family for the very first time since she died.

Carl Kalkbrenner, Samantha’s father, said he is frustrated with the lack of progress in the investigation.

“We think she might have been an angel here on earth. she was called away a little too soon but we think her mission here might have been accomplished,” he said.

A prayer service is being held in Samantha’s honor Monday evening. WATCH 11 at 11 as we bring you that story.

