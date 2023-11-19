Stowe Township restaurant owner arrested after shooting teen stealing tip jar, police say

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Allegheny County business owner is facing charges after police say he shot a teenager Saturday night.

The Allegheny County Police Department said it was notified of a shots fired incident on Broadway Avenue in Stowe Township around 10 p.m. Saturday. A second 911 call informed police a 15-year-old on Boquet Street had multiple gunshot wounds.

ACPD says the incident began at Hook Fish and Chicken before 10 a.m. The 15-year-old is seen on surveillance video entering the restaurant and approaching the counter. The restaurant owner, identified as Mohammad Hamdan, 39, began taking the teen’s order. But, police say the teen reached over the counter and took a tip jar, then turned for the exit.

Police say Hamdan then raised a pistol and fired at least three rounds at the teen. The teen was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and is in stable condition.

ACPD says after reviewing the surveillance footage and talking to witnesses, detectives found no evidence that the teen was armed or threatened Hamdan. Police then consulted with the district attorney’s office, who approved charging Hamdan with aggravated assault.

Hamdan was arrested Sunday morning and is being held in the Allegheny County Jail pending his preliminary arraignment.

