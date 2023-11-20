Families who attended Halloween event in New Sewickley Township asked to check candy for tampering

NEW SEWICKLEY, Pa. — Police in New Sewickley Township want families who attended a Halloween event at Green Valley Park to check any remaining candy they received.

The New Sewickley Township Police Department put out this request on Facebook after a family reported candy they got at the Trick or Treat Trail at Green Valley Park on Oct. 28 was tampered with.

Anyone who finds something suspicious when checking their candy should contact police.

