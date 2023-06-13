Channel 11 speaks with North Braddock mayor about future of police department

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — Channel 11 spoke exclusively with the mayor of North Braddock about the uncertain future of the police department.

We told you last week that nearly every officer plans to leave, and when they do, there will be just one officer to patrol the borough.

A controversial council vote led to an uproar from community members, wondering how their police chief could be gone without input from the taxpayers.

Now, the chief is helping to pick up the pieces to try to keep the borough protected, even if he’s out of a job.

Anger, frustration and concern are mounting from residents.

“We are just going to have to pray on it to get him back in because we need him and state police. God love them, but they can’t do nothing for us. They are too far away. Girl, they better do something because this is ridiculous,” said Carlotta Dukes.

We spoke with Dukes following the controversial vote to get rid of the North Braddock police chief. She demanded he be reinstated since our sources tell us six of the seven officers are leaving with him.

Since our story aired, the community is calling for change.

“I had a lot of people coming at me, calling on me, asking about the issues. I wanted to reassure the residents as well as the community we serve and assist we will have officers,” said North Braddock Mayor Cletus Lee.

But how?

Borough leaders keep pointing toward regionalization as the answer, but that won’t come until next year.

“What’s going on now, not six months from now, right now, we need to have officers in case officers leave to fill those holes,” Lee said.

The mayor is taking on recruiting by hosting a job fair to get applications for the police department.

He says it’s with the help of the current chief who doesn’t want to leave the community without protection, but Lee wouldn’t comment on if the council will renew the chief’s contract and eliminate this problem.

“I want the residents to know that I am on it to make sure they are going to be safe,” Lee said.

That job fair for police officers is set for June 3 from noon to 4 p.m. at the borough building. The next council meeting where the community plans to speak out is June 20.

