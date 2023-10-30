Local

Charges dismissed against man accused of stealing Kenny Pickett’s SUV

By WPXI.com News Staff
Christopher Carter, the man accused of stealing Kenny Pickett’s 2023 Genesis from Bowser Chevrolet in Monroeville back in May, previously was ordered to undergo mental health and drug and alcohol evaluations.

He was back in district court Monday in Monroeville, where his case was withdrawn.

Carter, 60, had nothing to say as walked out of court, shielding his face with a black-and-gold umbrella.

In court, attorneys told Channel 11 Carter paid $3,000 in restitution to repair the damage to Pickett’s SUV.

The charges against him were then dismissed.

Channel 11 confirmed that Pickett’s playbook was in the SUV when it was taken.

Police tracked the vehicle to Carters’ home in Murrysville.

