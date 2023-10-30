Local

Big Ben wants Byron Leftwich as next Steelers OC

By Nick Farabaugh, Sports Now Group

Byron Leftwich Miami Dolphins v Tampa Bay Buccaneers TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 13: Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Mike Ehrmann)

By Nick Farabaugh, Sports Now Group

At this point, it feels like the Steelers are on a collision course for the end of the season and the likely severing of relations with offensive coordinator Matt Canada. It seemed to be coming. Even more prevalent, as Ben Roethlisberger even touched on it on the latest episode of his podcast.

During his live edition of Footbahlin, Roethlisberger watched the team’s matchup against the Jaguars and discussed who the team could add if Canada does not return. For him, the answer is obvious, and that would be former Steelers quarterback and Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

