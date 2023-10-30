‘Pharmageddon’: Pharmacists, techs to walk out in some states to protest unsafe working conditions

Some pharmacy staff from Walgreens and other U.S. drugstore chains plan to stage a nationwide walkout today through Wednesday. “Pharmageddon” is the latest pushback against what pharmacists and technicians call unsafe working conditions.

An organizer who spoke with CNBC said that the workers planning to walk out appear to be from Pennsylvania, California, and other states, but didn’t say from which stores specifically. It’s not yet clear if any local stores will be affected.

