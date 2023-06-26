Mental health, drug and alcohol evaluation ordered for man accused of stealing Kenny Pickett’s SUV

The hearing for Christopher Carter, 60, who is accused of stealing Steeler’s quarterback Kenny Pickett’s vehicle, was postponed for five weeks so he could have a mental health and drug and alcohol evaluation.

Channel 11 asked Carter a few questions as he walked into district court in Monroeville.

On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., what Carter told us when we asked him if he knew it was Pickett’s SUV.

Carter is accused of stealing Pickett’s 2023 Genesis from Bowser Chevrolet in Monroeville while the quarterback was doing promotional work.

Channel 11 confirmed that Pickett’s playbook was in the SUV when it was taken.

According to the criminal complaint, security video shows Carter arriving at the dealership on May 24 in his own vehicle, then driving away in Pickett’s SUV.

Police tracked Carter’s vehicle to his home in Murrysville. That’s where Pickett’s vehicle was found, according to the complaint.

We talked to a neighbor, who said Carter was acting erratically when she saw him in an SUV she didn’t recognize.

Carter also has to pay $4,500 in restitution to repair the damage to Picketts’s SUV.

Carter is charged with receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft. Another court date is scheduled in five weeks.

