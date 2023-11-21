Local

Charleroi Area School District cancels classes because of water main break

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
CHARLEROI, Pa. — A watermain break in Charleroi is causing a school district to cancel classes on Tuesday.

Washington County 911 said the break happened on McKean Avenue, also known as Route 88, around 4:50 a.m. At this time, Route 88 is closed in Charleroi.

As a result of the break, Charleroi Area School District canceled classes.

A Charleroi Water Authority official told Channel 11 that the water is turned off but didn’t know how many customers are without water.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more about the impacts of this water main break.

