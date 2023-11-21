Charleroi Area School District cancels classes because of water main break

CHARLEROI, Pa. — A watermain break in Charleroi is causing a school district to cancel classes on Tuesday.

Washington County 911 said the break happened on McKean Avenue, also known as Route 88, around 4:50 a.m. At this time, Route 88 is closed in Charleroi.

As a result of the break, Charleroi Area School District canceled classes.

A Charleroi Water Authority official told Channel 11 that the water is turned off but didn’t know how many customers are without water.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more about the impacts of this water main break.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group