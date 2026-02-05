Charleroi magistrate’s office condemned after pipes burst inside; court hearings snarled

CHARLEROI, Pa. — The Charleroi magistrate’s office has been condemned after pipes burst inside the building, causing extensive water damage and forcing the cancellation of court hearings.

Charleroi Borough Manager Joe Manning said the damage was discovered Wednesday while hearings were underway, after a police officer noticed water coming from inside the building.

Coming up at 6:15 p.m. on Channel 11, reporter Cara Sapida shows how the major mess is creating a scheduling mess.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group