All Chartiers Valley students will learn remotely on Friday, ‘concerning note’ under investigation

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Students in the Chartiers Valley School District will learn remotely on Friday as police investigate a “concerning note.”

The district announced the schedule change late Thursday night.

A social media post from the district says there will be no after-school activities and no transportation will be available for any schools, including private or parochial schools.

“Safety is our top priority, and we investigate all threats,” the post reads.

The district says it will provide more details when they are available.

