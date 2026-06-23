Cranberry Township auctioning off retired equipment

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Cranberry Township is auctioning off some of its retired equipment.

The public has until July 7 to bid on items like trucks, tools and gardening equipment.

Township officials say it routinely auctions off surplus equipment, much of which could still be used by other municipal governments, contractors, small businesses or private parties.

Once the auction closes, bidders can pick up the items as is, where it is.

Click here to look at the items up for auction.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group