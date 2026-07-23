Woodland Hills School District appoints new interim superintendent

CHURCHILL, Pa. — Woodland Hills School District has a new interim superintendent.

According to a press release shared by a district spokesperson Wednesday night, Denise L. Sedlacek is taking the position.

Sedlacek has over 40 years of experience in education, with over three decades of that career happening in the Western Pennsylvania area. She most recently worked as interim superintendent at the Wilkinsburg School District. She has also worked for Plum Borough School District and Baldwin-Whitehall School District. After beginning her career as a classroom teacher, she later served in various other positions, including director of human resources, assistant superintendent and a consultant.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Sedlacek to Woodland Hills,” said Ms. Karen Lyons, president of the Board of School Directors. “Her extensive experience, collaborative leadership style, and unwavering commitment to student achievement make her exceptionally well suited to lead the district during this transition. We look forward to working together to continue building on the district’s strengths and creating new opportunities for our students, staff, and families.”

Sedlacek takes the position during a tumultuous time at the Woodland Hills School District.

Superintendent Joe Maluchnik was suspended in March after accusations of gender-based discrimination and harassment came to light.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Woodland Hills School District board votes to change superintendent’s leave from paid to unpaid

Maluchnik faces termination and hearings on that decision have been ongoing since May.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Woodland Hills School District superintendent put on ‘trial’ during public hearing

As of Wednesday night, a spokesperson said board members did not vote on Maluchnik’s employment.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Hearings continue for Woodland Hills superintendent over discrimination, harassment allegations

Instead, they voted to accept the resignation of previous Interim Superintendent Dr. Jean Livingston.

“The district is required by state law to have a superintendent in place, so Ms. Sedlacek will now fill that role,” a spokesperson said.

Sedlacek said she is excited to take on the role.

“It is an honor to join the Woodland Hills School District as Interim Superintendent. I look forward to working with the Board of School Directors, our dedicated staff, students, families, and the entire Woodland Hills community to build upon the district’s strengths and ensure every student has the opportunity to succeed.”

Sedlacek will officially start her new job on Friday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group