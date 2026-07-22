McKeesport family calls for change after dog attack leaves pet emu dead

McKEESPORT, Pa. — A McKeesport family is calling for change after their pet emu was attacked by dogs and had to be put down.

Video circulating on social media shows two dogs chasing the large bird, named Queen Barb, down Ravine Street.

Coming up at 6 on Channel 11, the owners tell reporter Addison Albert why they believe this is a matter of neighborhood safety.

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