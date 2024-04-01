Children’s Museum offering free weekday admission to caregivers of children under 1, grandparents

PITTSBURGH — Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh will offer free weekday admission to parents and caregivers with a child under one year of age and to grandparents through April.

Admission must be purchased in person and is limited to one adult ticket per transaction.

The museum offers several free admission days every year. Click here for more information on current admission discounts. The museum also participates in the RAD Pass program, offering Allegheny County library card holders a free family pass on select weekdays. Click here to learn more and reserve a pass.

