Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh has free admission for teachers in June

Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh will have free weekday admission to teachers and educators during June.

Educators get one free adult or senior admission ticket with official educator credentials and matching identification.

“It is an honor to partner with PNC to celebrate teachers and educators, one of the most important professions in our society,” said Traci Weatherford-Brown, Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh senior director of Museum Advancement. “Hands-on, emotional learning is at the center of everything we do at the Museum and I’m grateful that we can offer this opportunity for educators.”

Admission must be secured in person and is limited to one adult ticket per transaction.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group