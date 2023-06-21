Local

Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is free Saturday as part of 40th birthday celebration

By WPXI.com News Staff

Children's Museum of Pittsburgh and MuseumLab

PITTSBURGH — Admission to the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh will be free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday as part of the museum’s 40th birthday celebration.

The Summer Free Day birthday blowout will feature indoor and outdoor games, live music, circus artists, performances and dancing. There will be ice cream, vinyl painting, hat making, candle making and more.

The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh was recently ranked No. 2 in the USA Today 10 Best’s “10 Best Children’s Museums in the U.S.”

“Summer Free Day is a big ‘Thank You’ to everyone who has enjoyed the Children’s Museum and supported us over the years,” says Max Pipman, senior director of communications at the museum. “We have come a long way. From a small, basement space in the Old Allegheny Post Office on the North Side, we’ve grown into the largest cultural campus for kids in the country!”

Advance tickets are recommended at www.pittsburghkids.org.

