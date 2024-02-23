Children’s Museum places 2nd in USA Today contest

PITTSBURGH — Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh has placed second in the 2024 USA Today 10 Best Reader’s Choice Contest for Best Children’s Museum.

“We’re so honored and grateful to have support from our members, visitors, funders, and community, who recognize that we are a top destination for kids and families to explore play and hands-on learning,” said Max Pipman, senior director of communications. “Our entire team is focused on putting together exhibits, programs, workshops, and more that have a positive impact on kids and families.”

The museum was selected to participate by a nationally recognized panel of family travel experts for its engaging, interactive experiences. USA Today readers and museum visitors from across the country were then encouraged to choose their top ten favorites from the list by voting online.

This is the fifth consecutive year for the museum to be honored in the contest. The museum also placed second last year.

