Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh nominated for USA Today award

PITTSBURGH — It’s time to vote! The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh has been nominated in the USA Today 2024 10Best Reader’s Choice travel awards, and you can vote to earn them the top spot.

The museum, located in Pittsburgh’s North Side, is nominated under the “Best Children’s Museum” category.

Last year, the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh earned second place in the competition. Before that, it was on the list for four consecutive years and won seventh and eighth place from 2020 to 2022.

Voting is open until Feb. 12 at noon and winners will be announced on Feb. 23. You can vote once a day.

To vote, click here: https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/travel/best-childrens-museum-2024/childrens-museum-of-pittsburgh-pittsburgh-pennsylvania/.

