Chilly Saturday also brings light snow chances in the morning

PITTSBURGH — It’s time to find that thick winter coat this morning, as temperatures have dipped into the 20s and low 30s.

A system to our west trended a little further north overnight, which will throw some light snow toward areas mainly southwest of Pittsburgh later on Saturday morning. It will stay breezy today, keeping wind chills in the low 20s most of the afternoon. Winds will back off some tonight, but clearing skies will let air temperatures dip near 20 in most spots.

Despite another cold start Sunday, highs will climb back into the mid-40s under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will continue to rebound early next week, with highs in the 50s Monday and possibly mid and even upper 60s Tuesday.

A fast-moving cold front will move through sometime late Wednesday, bringing a band of rain and potentially some thunder followed by another (brief) cool down.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track the changes.

