Chilly temperatures ease some over weekend

PITTSBURGH — It’s another chilly morning Saturday, with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the upper teens. While the region will get above freezing today, a 10-20 mph breeze will keep wind chills in the 20s for much of the day.

Clouds on Sunday morning should gradually transition to sunshine throughout the afternoon. The big headline tomorrow will be the warmer air as highs push into the upper 40s for the first time in a while!

Warm air will send in the next system Monday morning, bringing steady soaking rain during the first half of the day. It will stay warm until a sharp cold front crosses sometime late Tuesday night, knocking highs back into the 30s Wednesday with rain ending as snow showers.

