Christina Aguilera, Malkin’s parents among crowd during Penguins game against Columbus

PITTSBURGH — The Penguins had star guests in the crowd during their Thursday win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

What was already a great night for Evgeni Malkin, who scored two of the team’s three points, was even better because his parents were in the crowd.

GENO'S PARENTS IN THE HOUSE! 💪 pic.twitter.com/zr8tYFgaPN — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 29, 2024

After the game, Malkin said his parents were excited to watch a live game. This trip was the first time they’d been to the U.S. since 2018 or 2019, and they’ll be staying until the end of the season.

Malkin on his parents watching him tonight at PPG Paints Arena: "They come yesterday. They not here since I think 2018 or 2019. You know, it's a long time ago. Probably gave me a little bit more emotion and it worked. I'm so mad they not come in October or November." pic.twitter.com/3ieOZgE2zT — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 29, 2024

A Wexford-raised pop star also stunned the crowd with a surprise visit to PPG Paints.

While the crowd was singing and dancing in their seats to a Christina Aguilera song, the video board panned to the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter in a club seat in a Penguins jersey.

