Nurses, doctors rush to help after deadly crash near UPMC Mercy

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — One person was killed and several people were carried away on hospital stretchers moments after a violent crash outside UPMC Mercy early Friday morning.

A Channel 11 photographer saw doctors and nurses take four people away from the crash scene along the Boulevard of the Allies right outside the hospital.

According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, James Pendelton, 40, was killed in the crash.

Inbound lanes of the Boulevard of the Allies were closed for hours, but reopened around 4:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

