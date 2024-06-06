Church forced to make changes after vandals damage, deface donated items

DORMONT, Pa. — A local church has been forced to make changes after vandals repeatedly caused damage to donated items that had been set out for those in need.

“It makes me very sad and it frustrates me,” said Anna Williams, president at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church in Dormont. “You’re ruining something that’s for the community. We’re trying to do something for the community, no charge.”

The small congregation, located at the corner of Park Boulevard and Liberty Avenue, works hard to serve the community.

Donated items, ranging from housewares to clothing to non-perishable foods, are offered to the community at no cost.

Since 2021, the church has offered several of these items in its unlocked “Community Cupboard,” outside of its Park Boulevard entrance. Community members in need were able to retrieve items 24/7 at their leisure, and with privacy.

“There’s a lot of need out there,” Williams said.

She said there are several “regulars” who retrieve items, from single parents to elderly individuals to those with disabilities. Recipients have always been grateful, so much so that some even give back to the church through volunteering their time or skills.

But, unfortunately, vandals began to tamper with the cupboard earlier this year.

Williams told Channel 11 that they’ve had garbage tossed within the cupboard, items damaged, and in one case, someone intentionally spilled salad dressing everywhere.

“It ruined items,” she said.

In another case, a vandal took donated pencils and broke them in half, placing pieces throughout donated clothing.

A final straw came when someone was observed opening a drawer and spitting within it.

Now, the church has been forced to place locks on the cupboard, only opening up the lockers during certain hours when a custodian is on-site to oversee collections.

“We didn’t want to but we also have to be good stewards of what we’re given,” she said.

Unfortunately, not everyone in need can make it to the cupboard during the specified hours. The custodian, however, goes above and beyond to be flexible and reach out to individuals to help them receive items.

“We’ve got to work around this and we’re hoping that if the community’s aware, they can keep an eye out.”

Williams said that the church has not filed a police report and just wants to remain focused on serving. A surveillance camera, however, is on-site to capture any future vandalism.

If you’d like to visit the cupboard, the hours are currently 8 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Church leaders are also present on Sundays.

Donations are graciously accepted during those same timeframes. People interested in donating can stop by during those hours or can contact the church at 412-531-9363.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group