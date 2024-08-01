CitiParks opens 5 cooling centers for high temperatures on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Five cooling centers are open in Pittsburgh due to high temperatures.
Cooling centers open when temperatures exceed 90.
The following cooling centers will be open:
- Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 1555 Broadway Avenue
- Pittsburgh, PA 15216
- 412-567-7290
- Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 3515 McClure Avenue
- Pittsburgh, PA 15212
- 412-766-4656
- Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 745 Greenfield Avenue
- Pittsburgh, PA 15217
- 412-422-6551
- Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 7321 Frankstown Road
- Pittsburgh, PA 15208
- 412-244-4190
- South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 12th & Bingham Streets
- Pittsburgh, PA 15203
The centers will remain open until 7 p.m.
