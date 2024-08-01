Local

CitiParks opens 5 cooling centers for high temperatures on Wednesday

By WPXI.com News Staff

CitiParks opens 5 cooling centers for high temperatures on Wednesday Five cooling centers are open in Pittsburgh due to high temperatures.

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Five cooling centers are open in Pittsburgh due to high temperatures.

>> High temperatures on Thursday, storms possible throughout the day

Cooling centers open when temperatures exceed 90.

The following cooling centers will be open:

  • Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 1555 Broadway Avenue
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15216
    • 412-567-7290
  • Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 3515 McClure Avenue
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15212
    • 412-766-4656
  • Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 745 Greenfield Avenue
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15217
    • 412-422-6551
  • Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 7321 Frankstown Road
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15208
    • 412-244-4190
  • South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 12th & Bingham Streets
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15203

The centers will remain open until 7 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Building collapses in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood
  • Stage AE will now be offering sober space
  • FBI links local fashion designer to Jan. 6, 2021 attack on Capitol
  • VIDEO: New 40,000-square-foot sports complex opening soon in Beaver County
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read