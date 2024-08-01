CitiParks opens 5 cooling centers for high temperatures on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Five cooling centers are open in Pittsburgh due to high temperatures.

Cooling centers open when temperatures exceed 90.

The following cooling centers will be open:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

1555 Broadway Avenue



Pittsburgh, PA 15216



412-567-7290

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center

3515 McClure Avenue



Pittsburgh, PA 15212



412-766-4656

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Avenue



Pittsburgh, PA 15217



412-422-6551

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Road



Pittsburgh, PA 15208



412-244-4190

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th & Bingham Streets



Pittsburgh, PA 15203

The centers will remain open until 7 p.m.

