Stage AE will now be offering sober space

PITTSBURGH — Stage AE has partnered with John’s Echo, a Pittsburgh-area non-profit, to open a sober space at the concert venue.

The space will give people a place to enjoy a concert substance-free.

A news release says the area will be enclosed and provide support and resources to those who need it.

“While Pittsburgh faces a critical public health crisis stemming from substance use disorders and opioid-related overdoses, conventional methods of addressing addiction often fall short, prompting the need for innovative approaches like the sober space,” said Abbie Scanio, John’s Echo board member. “We know that music fosters community, drawing people of diverse backgrounds together, especially in our vibrant city. The concert experience should be one that is safe and healthy for all, including those in recovery.”

The sober space will be available to everyone who attends concerts at Stage AE and does not require a separate ticket.

“Stage AE is always striving to be inclusive to all of our attendees, and evolving to fit their needs,” said Scott Steinecker, President of PromoWest and Stage AE. “We are proud to offer the sober sanctuary to ensure everyone enjoying a concert continues to feel included and fully enjoy their time here.”

Non-alcoholic beverages will be available in the space.

