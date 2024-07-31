Crews respond to building collapse in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews are at the scene of a building collapse in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood.

The collapse happened around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. A Channel 11 crew at the scene can see a pile of bricks spilling into the roadway from the collapse.

Channel 11′s Pete DeLuca is working to learn more. Check back for updates on WPXI.com and 11 News starting at 6 p.m.

Public Safety officials are asking drivers to avoid the area. Fifth Avenue is closed between Marion and Pride streets.

We’re working to learn if anyone is hurt.

