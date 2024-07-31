Local

Crews respond to building collapse in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Crews respond to building collapse in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews are at the scene of a building collapse in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood.

PHOTOS: Building collapses in Pittsburgh neighborhood

The collapse happened around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. A Channel 11 crew at the scene can see a pile of bricks spilling into the roadway from the collapse.

Channel 11′s Pete DeLuca is working to learn more. Check back for updates on WPXI.com and 11 News starting at 6 p.m.

Public Safety officials are asking drivers to avoid the area. Fifth Avenue is closed between Marion and Pride streets.

We’re working to learn if anyone is hurt.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Shoppers in at least 5 local communities targeted by card skimmers, police say
  • Wanted fugitive in custody after SWAT situation in Carnegie
  • Beaver County officials speak out to clear up confusion on role during Trump’s Butler rally
  • VIDEO: Police investigating ‘smash and grab’ burglary at Wexford eyeglass store
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read