High temperatures on Monday, storms possible throughout the day

PITTSBURGH — It will be hot and muggy again today with a passing shower or storm possible.

Temperatures will once again climb to near 90° this afternoon with the humidity making it feel like it’s in the low to mid 90s.

A shower or thunderstorm could pop up today. While we’re not expecting many storms, any storm that fires up could be strong with gusty winds.

It will be unsettled to close out the week with a chance of showers and storms on Friday and Saturday. Some heavier rain will be possible to close in some of the stronger storms. Many areas will see more than an inch of rain before the end of the day Saturday.

Most of the area will be dry Sunday with only a few showers possible in the morning.

Get the latest timing as wet weather moves into your area from Severe Weather Team 11.

