FBI links local fashion designer to Jan. 6, 2021 attack on Capitol

WASHINGTON — A local fashion designer is facing charges for his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

PHOTOS: Attack on the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021

Tristan Sartor, 26, of South Huntingdon Township, who was reportedly in the Capitol for 1 minute and 15 seconds, is not accused of committing any physical acts of violence.

A criminal complaint says investigators used his clothing to link him to the attack. Sartor was wearing a gold pin on his pocket, gray and brown boots and dark brown sunglasses.

Federal charges were filed against Sartor this week.

He is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building.

Sartor’s case will be prosecuted in Washington, D.C.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group