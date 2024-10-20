City officials celebrate opening of Homewood’s 1st Black-owned pizza shop

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, Councilman Khari Mosley and community members participated in a ribbon cutting Saturday for a new business in Homewood.

The ceremony celebrated the opening of the neighborhood’s first Black-owned pizza shop.

Keith Calhoun is the owner of “North Homewood Pizza,” located at 532 N. Homewood Avenue.

N Homewood Pizza Opening

Calhoun’s staff includes four Venezuelan natives who make pizzas from scratch using fresh ingredients, according to Gainey’s office.

