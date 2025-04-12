Pittsburgh man convicted of killing corrections officer sentenced to death

A Pittsburgh man has been sentenced to death for the murder of a law enforcement officer.

Sergeant Mark Baserman died after an inmate, Paul Kendrick, 30, assaulted him in 2018.

In March, Kendrick was found guilty of first-degree murder, as well as two counts each of aggravated assault and assault by a prisoner. On Thursday, jurors sentenced him to death.

When Kendrick attacked Baserman, he was already serving a life sentence for a 2014 homicide in Pittsburgh.

