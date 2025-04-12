Woman dead, man hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash in Lawrence County

SLIPEPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after a crash in Lawrence County.

The crash happened Friday afternoon in the area of Route 422 and Proch Lane in Slippery Rock Township.

Slippery Rock Township Fire Chief Charles Peak said four vehicles crashed into one another in a chain reaction.

One of the vehicles in the crash rolled onto its roof. Firefighters said a woman inside that vehicle died at the scene. A man who was also inside was taken to a hospital in Youngstown.

Other people involved in the crash suffered only minor injuries or no injuries at all.

State Route 422 has reopened to traffic.

