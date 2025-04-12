Man shot at Stowe Township gentleman’s club hospitalized in critical condition

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is in critical condition following an early-morning shooting at a gentleman’s club in Stowe Township.

The Allegheny County Police Department says 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting at Club Imperium, located on the 1100 block of Island Avenue, around 5:13 a.m.

Upon arrival, first responders found a man shot. Medics took him to an area hospital in critical condition.

ACPD Homicide Unit detectives are investigating. They say “all parties” involved in the shooting have been identified, and they’re now working with the district attorney’s office to determine if any charges will be filed.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

