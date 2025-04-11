Woman’s body found inside Rostraver Township house; police say her death is suspicious

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman’s body was found in a house in Westmoreland County on Friday and police say her death is suspicious.

Police were called to the 400 block of Lenity School Road at 12:15 p.m. on Friday.

Officers have been at the house since then.

Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson has identified the woman as Jennah Marie Seibert just before 5 p.m.

Lenity School Road is closed at this time and residents are asked to avoid the area.

