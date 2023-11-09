City of Pittsburgh Christmas Tree installation, transportation will bring traffic restrictions

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh Christmas Tree will be arriving downtown this weekend, and it’ll bring with it some traffic restrictions.

According to the City of Pittsburgh, the tree will be installed at the City-County Building on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Grant Street between Third Avenue and Fifth Avenue will be closed during this time.

Transportation of the tree to downtown will also bring about traffic restrictions, according to the city. Motorists can expect delays and rolling traffic closures from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the following locations:

Along Freeport Road in Springdale to the Hulton Bridge

Along Allegheny Avenue in Oakmont

Along Allegheny River Boulevard through Verona and Penn Hills

Along Washington Boulevard to the 5th Avenue entrance to the busway in the City of Pittsburgh

On Sunday, Nov. 12, northbound Grant Street closest to the City-County Building will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. so crews can finish decorating the tree.

The tree at the City-County Building will be lit during the annual City of Pittsburgh Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and City-County Building Lightshow, which begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.

