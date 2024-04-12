City of Pittsburgh to give out free mulch made from recycled Christmas trees

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh will be giving away free mulch made from the Christmas Tree Recycling program.

The mulch, made from recycled Christmas trees, is free, natural and environmentally friendly. It’s available to city residents.

In 2023, the city took in 2,300 through the program, officials said.

“This is a great program that positively impacts our environment while helping residents and teaching valuable recycling lessons to our youth,” said Recycling Supervisor Vanessa Reaves.

The mulch will be available at The Pittsburgh Zoo Overflow Parking Lot (parking area to the right), 7370 Baker Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 on Saturday April 20 and April 27 from dawn until dusk, or while supplies last.

Residents will need to bring their own buckets, gloves and shovels to pick up the free mulch.

Quantity is limited and is expected to go quickly, the city said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group