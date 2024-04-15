City of Pittsburgh kicks off milling, paving season

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) officially kicked off the 2024 milling and paving season Monday.

Milling and paving-related updates will be posted to the weekly paving list on the DOMI dashboard.

The paving list will be updated weekly and is subject to change due to external conditions such as weather.

