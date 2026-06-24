City of Pittsburgh offers free swimming lessons for kids

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is offering free swimming lessons for kids ages 6-15.

Lasting two weeks, the program by CitiParks’ Aquatics Team teaches basic swimming skills and water safety.

The program runs daily, Monday to Friday, from June 29 until July 10 at all city pools. Classes typically last from 11-11:45 a.m., except for Highland Pool (10-10:45 a.m.) and Schenley Pool (12-12:45 p.m.).

Classes are not currently scheduled at the Homewood pool. Officials say they will be offered after the pool reopens.

“We are excited to bring back the free Learn to Swim program for our local kids,” Mayor Corey O’Connor said. “Learning to swim is a great way to build confidence so that families can be outside, enjoy our pools and have a fun summer together.”

You can sign up by visiting your neighborhood pool with a valid ID to show city residency. Participants don’t need an annual pool tag to enroll.

For more information, you can contact the CitiParks Aquatics Office at 412-323-7928 or aquatics@pittsburghpa.gov.

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